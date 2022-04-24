ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia man leads police on high-speed chase after stealing a car from a nursing home

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office officials were led on a pursuit that approached speeds of 100 mph after a West Virginia man stole a car from a nursing home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Officers responded to a call at the Riverside Nursing Home on April 24, WOWK reported.

A woman reported that a man, who was later identified as Damien Phillips, 44, was walking around the parking lot when he took out a weapon and demanded her car keys.

She gave Phillips her keys and he left the nursing home in her vehicle, reported WOWK .

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull Phillips over but he sped off passing other vehicles in no-passing zones and reaching speeds of 100 mph.

According to WOWK , the pursuit ended as Phillips got out on foot and was stopped by KCSO K-9.

The vehicle was searched and officers recovered a realistic BB gun pistol.

Phillips is being charged with robbery, grand larceny, DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing DUI.

Comments / 1

