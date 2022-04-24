ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Several hundred turn out for 40th annual Grand Strand Health Fair in Myrtle Beach

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHTUV_0fImlA6h00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 40th annual Grand Strand Health Fair gave about 400 people the opportunity to get their blood work done for $30 Saturday morning.

Nursing students from Horry Georgetown Technical College helped draw patients’ blood during the fair, which was conducted between Dillard’s and Bed Bath and Beyond inside the Coastal Grand Mall. The blood was used to test patients’ thyroid, magnesium levels, sodium levels and more.

Tiffany Keys, the chief nursing officer at Grand Strand Health , said that getting tested is important for your future health.

“The earlier we can catch that the more we can reduce the risks of complications that are related to those diseases you can encounter later in your life,” she said.

A phlebotomy student at HGTC, who was working the fair, said everyone should have blood work done annually.

“Blood testing can show you things that are wrong with your body without necessarily feeling pain or anything like that, so it’s an important thing to do,” Brenna Colmer said.

Keys said patients were told what to do after they got their results.

“Take that, share that with your family physician and develop a plan of care for your own personal health,” she said.

Organizers said the health fair had many benefits.

“It’s just really rewarding to be able to partner with our community and see how we can expand beyond the four walls of the hospital and be out and advocate for wellness care,” Keys said.

One participant said he was thankful for this event.

“[We’re] really glad they are doing this for the community and public,” Mikie Gibson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old died after being rescued from the ocean in Myrtle Beach April 15, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Andrea Renee Brown, 14, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North, according to the coroner’s office. Brown died Monday at MUSC […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Georgetown, SC
Government
Georgetown, SC
Health
WBTW News13

Deputies remove 57 dogs from South Carolina home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized 57 dogs from a Hollywood home. According to CCSO, deputies received a tip about the dogs, which were being kept at a home that was “set up as a dog rescue operation.” The dogs were being kept both outside and inside the home, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Blood Test#Nursing Care#Grand Strand Health#Phlebotomy#Hgtc
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Person hit by car at busy Myrtle Beach intersection

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit by a car Thursday afternoon at a busy Myrtle Beach intersection, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police were called to a crash involving pedestrian at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway, Vest said. The street […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Highway 90 in Longs area closed after 2 injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 90 in Longs will be closed for an extended amount of time after two people were injured in a crash Friday night in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:12 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 90 and […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach Oyster Reef Restoration project is in need of volunteers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An oyster reef restoration project happening on Wednesday and Thursday is in need of volunteers. The Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments is partnering with Horry County, Horry County Soil and Waste Conservation District, Coastal Carolina University and North Myrtle Beach for this project. On Wednesday, volunteers will build a […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy