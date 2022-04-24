ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened To Raul Mondesi? (Complete Story)

Cover picture for the articleHe became known for his 30 home run and 30 steal seasons, an impressive feat. Mondesi played in parts of 13 seasons at the Major League level, but began to fall off as he got older. This finally led to his retirement, where he ended up pursuing a career...

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Backup Catcher Rene Pinto Makes the Most of MLB Debut With Home Run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rene Pinto has waited a long time to play in a major-league baseball game. He finally got the chance on Tuesday night, and he made the most of it. Pinto, a 25-year-old Venezuelan who was signed by the Rays as a teenager, was called up last weekend after catcher Francisco Mejia had to go on the COVID-19 list, He wasn't sure when — or even if — he was going to get a chance to play.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 27 (Marlins Being Disrespected)

We've got a matchup of two squads going in opposite directions as the 6-13 Washington Nationals host the 8-8 Miami Marlins tonight at 7:05 PM EST. After a 5-2 win in the opening game of this series, the Marlins have won four of five as their offense is heating up. They've scored 19 runs over their last three contests and face a starter in Erick Fedde today that was just blitzed by the Diamondbacks for six runs in just 3.1 innings of work.
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays Only Starting to Put Up Numbers

The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League in several categories, but haven’t even started firing on all cylinders. The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with expectations as high as the CN Tower. Many ‘experts’ have picked them to be in the World Series and maybe even win it. But, before we start dreaming of possibilities that are 5 months away, there is much work to be done. For their part, the club sits in first place in the AL East and have been ‘in’ every game they’ve played. More than that, they are actually leading the American League in some key categories, which is a little funny because they haven’t even begun to get hot yet.
MLB
Yardbarker

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singled to right in his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday to reach the 3,000-hit mark. The Detroit Tigers star became the 33rd player to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball history. Cabrera became the third player to get all 3,000...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Tigers Lost In The Most Unimaginable Way Possible On Tuesday

You win some, you lose some. But some losses are more painful than others. The Detroit Tigers can attest to that after their walk-off loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. With a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers were two outs away from a...
DETROIT, MI
Eric Karros
Yardbarker

Who will get the boot when the rosters shrink to 26?

This will allow the Braves to roster one more pitcher and just three bench pieces throughout May if they would like. So which players are likely to get the boot? Considering Ronald Acuña is expected to join the active roster sooner rather than later, I’ll actually be forced to remove three current players from the roster. Here’s how I anticipate it to look on May 2nd.
MLB
Yardbarker

Top MLB Draft prospect Dylan Lesko undergoes Tommy John surgery

Lesko, 18, had the procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the NFL's Rams, McDaniel said. There is still a chance Lesko is the first pitcher selected in the draft due to the low level of talent in this year's pitching class, McDaniel noted. That being said, it is never good to see a pitcher having Tommy John surgery at such a young age, especially with how much promise Lesko has.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Toronto Blue Jays offseason reviewed

The Blue Jays continued to aggressively shop in both the free-agent and trade markets, adding what they hope are the finishing touches on a postseason contender. Yimi Garcia, RP: Two years, $11MM (includes $1M buyout of $5M club option for 2024; option vests for $6M if Garcia hits innings/appearance thresholds)
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge bullet as cheating scandal letter revealed

Several weeks ago, a letter became known that would eventually become public regarding the New York Yankees and the cheating scandal they faced back in 2017. When Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred dove into the Houston Astros and a myriad of teams using illegal sign-stealing methods, the Yankees were implicated in the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Manager Offers Pete Alonso Update After Scary HBP

A scary moment took place on Tuesday night in St. Louis when New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was drilled in the helmet by St. Louis Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley‘s changeup in the top of the eighth. Alonso immediately popped up after being hit and had some words with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

