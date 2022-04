A 9-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man died early Sunday when they were hit by a vehicle as they stood beside their pickup truck on the emergency shoulder of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Family members told Action News Jax the man had pulled over because his girlfriend’s son said he was going to be sick. The boy's mother was not injured, according to the crash report. ...

