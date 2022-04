The Red Lake Watershed District (District) will close the Schirrick Dam gates on the Black River at 1:00 p.m. on April 24, 2022. This is being done as a measure to reduce flood flows and stages downstream on the Red Lake River and the Red River of the North. Owners of property within the reservoir are advised that water levels will be increasing and personal property within the reservoir may be inundated.

RED LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO