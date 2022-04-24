5 Deep-Seated and Stylish Sofas From Crate & Barrel

Listen, we all know heat damage is your hair's worst enemy, but sometimes adding a little heat can make all the difference in getting the hairstyle you want. Whether you're looking to obtain a sleek and straight style, effortless-looking waves, or frizz-free coils, the point is that investing in pro hair tools that are ready to get the job done will make all the difference (without the damage.) These game changers are worth the splurge due to their efficiency and advanced technology, and they aim to cause less breakage and heat damage. Of course, we always suggest using your favorite heat protector before using any heat stylers as that will help shield you from unwanted dry manes. But you already knew that!

HAIR CARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO