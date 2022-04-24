ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham and Leeds ‘send scouts to watch Bristol City star Alex Scott, 18, as they prepare for summer transfer fight’

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM and Leeds are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott.

The midfielder, 18, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ashton Gate, making 37 appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIZtS_0fImkZ2F00
Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, 18, has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs Credit: Rex

Scott has contributed four goals and two assists in a difficult season for The Robins but has proved to be an asset due to his versatility.

He is naturally a central midfielder but he has also been effective at wing-back under Nigel Pearson.

That led scouts from Spurs and Leeds to watch him against Stoke on Good Friday, report The Mirror.

Bristol City have reportedly placed an asking price of £10million on the youngster, who has enjoyed quite the rise.

He only signed for Bristol City in 2020 after arriving from Guernsey FC at the age of 17.

But he has not taken long to impress and signed a four-year deal last summer.

That means Bristol City could hold onto him although financial pressures at the club means they are believed to be open to a sale.

Pearson reportedly has a tight budget as the club look to comply with EFL profit and sustainability rules, and selling Scott could allow greater investment in the squad.

Bristol City recorded a pre-tax loss of £38m in their most recent financial results so are expected to have to cash in on at least one of their prized assets this summer.

West Ham, Leicester and Everton are also thought to be interested in Scott so there could be a transfer tussle for the youngster in the summer.

