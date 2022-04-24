ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Huerfano County through 1215 PM MDT At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walsenburg, or 21 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties, the Wet Mountains Valley, the eastern mountains and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Warning: Noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water impacts the yards and a few homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic and along Floodwood Drive near the Michigamme River east of M-95. Approximately 6 inches of water is covering portions of County Road LG northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday /9:18 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage and crest at 9.0 feet Thursday morning. It is expected to drop back into action stage early Thursday afternoon and remain there at least into Friday evening. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Harford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Harford County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening May 4th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 12/13/1919. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

