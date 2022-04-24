ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Texas judge invites Disney World to relocate, calls Florida authoritarian & anti-business

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1N6g_0fImhhBO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas judge wrote a letter to Disney’s CEO inviting the company to move its Walt Disney World resort to the Lone Star State after its issues with Florida’s state government.

Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District , Disney’s private government that has been in place for 55 years.

Construction to impact two major roads in Huntsville

This came after Disney openly opposed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. Last March, the company announced it would end its political donations in Florida and instead support organizations in opposition to the law.

In the midst of DeSantis’ feud with the Disney Company, Fort Bend County Judge JP George, the chief executive officer of Fort Bend County, Texas, wrote a letter inviting the company to relocate to his area and avoid “authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida.”

The letter, addressed to CEO Bob Chapek, promoted his county as an ideal location for the large amounts of purchasable land and its strategic location in the state of Texas.

“In fact, major employers like Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made vast investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more employers on the way,” George wrote.

State offices close for Confederate Memorial Day

In addition to inviting Disney to invest in Fort Bend County, the judge also invited Twitter to look into his home county as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 26

Rosey Rose
3d ago

we are not anti business we are anti grooming and feel all need to be held to the same standards when it comes to building and zoning.

Reply(1)
21
Rex Foster
3d ago

By the way...... those corporations came to Texas because of REPUBLICAN leadership policies like low taxes. They are leaving states with Democrat policies.

Reply
12
Randall
2d ago

The government allowed them to set up self governing and it can be taken away. Worry about your theme park rides and keep out of the schools.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Instruments#County Judge#Wfla#Walt Disney World#The Lone Star State#The Disney Company#Gallery Furniture#Confederate Memorial Day
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy