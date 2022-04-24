ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

14 injured in southern Texas after police chase ends with rollover crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Rollover crash: Fourteen people, including the driver, were injured Sunday when a truck carrying 16 people crashed in southern Texas. (Jason Doly/iStock)

SAN ANTONIO — Fourteen people riding in a truck across two counties in southern Texas were injured Sunday after a police chase resulted in a rollover crash, authorities said.

The vehicle, which deputies said was carrying “undocumented migrants” and one U.S. citizen, was being pursued by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office when it traveled east and crossed into Bexar County just after 8 a.m. CDT, KENS-TV reported.

The driver of the black Chevrolet truck eluded authorities until it rolled over, injuring most of the passengers and the driver, who is reportedly from Austin, Texas, KABB-TV reported.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, there were originally 16 people in the vehicle but one person bailed out of it, the television station reported. Deputies added that the driver had a gun in his lap.

Two victims were in critical condition, KENS reported. All of the injured victims were taken to area hospitals, according to the television station.

Police did not release any other information.

