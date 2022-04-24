ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Community hits the streets for return of Kalamazoo Marathon

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3SLt_0fImgzMV00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon made its comeback this year after being canceled for the past few years due to COVID-19.

“It’s just wonderful to have people reconnecting,” Chris Lampen-Crowell, race organizer, said.

In addition to the more than 2,000 people who participated in the various races, several volunteers helped throughout the day. One of the volunteers was a former racer from the Kalamazoo Central Honor Society, Noah Thompson. He says it’s a humbling experience helping to set up for the race.

“(It’s) definitely humbling to see how many hands it takes to set up a race. When you’re just one person running, it seems hard. But now, with all the work you have to do, I can’t even imagine,” he said.

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki led the way as he set the pace for the 10k run. It wasn’t his first time in Kalamazoo and he said it was great to back especially since he was off this weekend.

Bilicki was invited to come to the race by Aaron Zeigler with Zeigler Auto Group, the title sponsor for the marathon.

There were many people that came out to cheer on some of the runners including 9-year-old Olive Burtis. She held a sign to support her dad who was running in the half marathon for the first time.

While her dad was training, she says she became his training buddy, running alongside him for the first few miles.

Organizers say the race is always a big deal for the city and they are looking forward to next year as they bring back the full marathon.

“There’s so much energy down here that we are going to build upon for next year,” Zeigler said. “This is the coming-out party for downtown Kalamazoo and it’s only going to get bigger and better going forward.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Three New Roundabouts Coming to Locations in Kalamazoo

I would like to shake the hand or hands of the people responsible for coming up with a brilliant idea to help slow down traffic. We're talking about roundabouts. Where were these so called roundabouts when I was going to high school back in the mid '70s?. These really cool...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Needs To Bring Back It’s Drive In Theatre

Way back in the day, Kalamazoo used to have it's very own drive in movie theater. As someone who has never been to a drive in movie theater at any time of day, I have never seen a movie in the comfort of my own vehicle. One of the coolest past times in human history is going to a drive in movie with family, friends, or a significant other, listening through the radio, and watching the big screen from the seats in your car.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Volunteers#Zeigler Auto Group
Cars 108

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$150,000 Powerball winner sold in Michigan expires today

LANSING, MI -- Lottery players in Michigan may want to take one last look through any of their old Powerball tickets as a winner worth $150,000 will expire today if it isn’t claimed. The winning ticket must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. or else the entire $150,000 prize will go to the state’s School Aid Fund.
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The DeltaPlex announces it is closing in July

WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center announced that it is closing after 70 years. Originally built in 1952 under the name Stadium Arena, The DeltaPlex was Grand Rapids' main indoor entertainment facility until the opening of Van Andel Arena in 1996. The DeltaPlex has been host...
WALKER, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Roads, Can You Be Reimbursed For Damages?

As everyone who has the pleasure of driving in Southwest Michigan knows, road conditions aren’t necessarily the best. Pot holes, debris from accidents, and just general garbage can damage the cars driving on the road. So, what happens when these conditions cause you to have a flat tire? With tire rates only continuing to grow, doesn’t it get aggravating when these conditions cause your car damage? What if you were to know the city could potentially reimburse you for this type of damage?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

More Roundabouts In Kalamazoo? It’s Like a Nightmare Horror Movie

All these roundabouts being built in Kalamazoo County sure does remind you of some sort of 1950's horror movie, "Attack of the Roundabouts" might be an appropriate title, but it's better to take the high road, so let's just assume some people both at the Michigan Dept. of Transportation and locally at the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County are smitten with roundabouts. Like head over heels in love with them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy