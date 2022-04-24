CSPD searches for shooting suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police need your help finding two suspects accused of shooting at an occupied apartment on Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say shots were fired at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Chelton Rd. and South Academy Blvd. Five .45 caliber casings were recovered on scene.

Suspects were last seen driving away in a gray Kia Sportage after shooting an apartment with people inside.

Investigators described the suspects as two Black males who appeared to be around 18-22 years-old. Both had firearms with one appearing to be a “sub-machine gun” type weapon.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 444-7000.

