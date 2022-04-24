ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Feuding neighbor killed man, then himself, San Francisco police say

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police believe that an ongoing dispute between neighbors led to a murder-suicide Wednesday night in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood. Officers responded to a shooting about 6:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Farallones Street and found a 65-year-old man inside...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime#The San Francisco#Sfpd#Bay City News Inc
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police release new image of Home Depot arson suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives investigating an arson fire that wiped out a San Jose Home Depot on Thursday urged more witnesses to come forward. Investigators with the San Jose Police Department are searching for more witnesses who saw Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue at the store before or after the blaze erupted on April 9.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Police: 1 injured in shooting at EDD parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person injured from a shooting at the Employment Development Department parking lot Friday. Police said officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a shooting at the EDD parking lot on 50th street. According to police, security at the EDD building heard multiple gunshots from the parking […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Family Friend In East Germantown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport. TMZ is reporting that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight to Florida when the passenger began to bother […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping Leaves San Jose Neighborhood Shaken To The Core

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Shaken to the core but grateful fast-acting authorities located baby Brandon Alexis Cuillar, the College Park neighborhood of San Jose was quiet Tuesday. The bevy of police cruisers have left as have the helicopters in the sky. Neighbors say the past 24 hours have been crazy and surreal. “The FBI came a little bit after midnight — woke us up — I answered questions as best I could,” said neighbor Edgar Silva. Late into the night and into the morning hours, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team fanned all over...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy