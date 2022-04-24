ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Trackhouse Racing adds sponsor for 2022, 2023

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLADEGA, Ala. – Worldwide Express will sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez for 21 races over the next two seasons, the team announced Sunday morning at Talladega Superspeedway. Worldwide Express, a global logistics provider will serve as the sponsor of Chastain’s car for 17 races...

The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Message For NASCAR Fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. typically covers NASCAR for NBC, but he was able to work Sunday’s race in Talladega for FOX. NBC executives agreed to loan Earnhardt Jr. out to FOX for the Geico 500 at Talladega. Earnhardt Jr. dominated the track during his career, winning six times, including four races in a row at one point.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

At Site of First NASCAR Win, Bubba Wallace Still Finds 'Dumbasses' on Social Media

The Talladega NASCAR weekend marked Bubba Wallace’s first trip pack to the track that give him his breakthrough victory at the track in October 2021. Wallace’s win, the first by a Black driver since 1963, drew quick criticism from fans who complained about the race being shortened by rain, some suggesting that NASCAR wanted Wallace to win for the publicity gains.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Why Does Dale Earnhardt’s Widow Teresa Get Such a Bad Rap?

If you closely followed the racing career of the late, great NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., then you’ve probably heard at least a couple stories about his third wife Teresa Earnhardt. If you don’t know anything or much about her, then keep on reading, because she’s found herself at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Makes His Opinion On Negative Fans Very Clear

It’s been over a year since Bubba Wallace won at Talladega after the race was cut early due to rain. He’s still receiving hate from his critics for the outcome. Wallace, 28, returned to Talladega Superspeedway for the first time since on Sunday. He spoke at length about his win last year and the criticism he’s still receiving because of it.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Split-second decision didn't pay off for Jones at Talladega

Erik Jones would have stuck on the bottom and not tried to block Kyle Larson — hindsight being 20/20 after time to digest the last lap of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the wrong move — one Jones would have changed in order to not take...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Erik Jones sees victory slip away in final moments at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ross Chastain shouted “Oh my God!”. Erik Jones apologized to his team. Such were the emotions after Chastain passed Jones for the win on the final lap Sunday to win at Talladega Superspeedway. “I just got too far out there,” Jones radioed his Petty GMS...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Talladega winners and losers

Take a look at the winners and losers following Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway:. Ross Chastain: Chastain’s journey from watermelon farmer to NASCAR racer got even sweeter Sunday afternoon. Chastain watched as the leaders ahead of him — Erik Jones and Kyle Larson — washed high through the tri-oval in a fight for the win, allowing the No. 1 Chevrolet to charge underneath with a push from Austin Dillon for his second career win. Chastain has two wins and six top-five finishes in the last eight races, the exceptions being a 19th-place finish at Richmond before an engine failure at Bristol dirt. After rallying from a speeding penalty at Lap 36 that caught him one lap down until the end of Stage 1, Chastain is now the second driver to score multiple wins this season, joining William Byron, who won at Atlanta and Martinsville.
MOTORSPORTS

