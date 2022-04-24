ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I hosted a huge wedding for £390 – my dress cost £36 from Shein… here’s the other ways I saved money

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A BRIDE has revealed how she created her dream wedding on a budget of just £390, including the dress.

Kiara, from California, US, revealed how she managed to not only do her wedding on a super low budget and how she planned the whole thing in just two months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17p4yX_0fImgSQe00
The couple planned their wedding in just two months Credit: Tiktok/@kiarabrk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMqhM_0fImgSQe00
The savvy bride spent just £36 on a dress she 'would wear once' Credit: Tiktok/@kiarabrk

The bride has since gone viral on TikTok, after she revealed she bought her dress from the fashion retailer Shein for just £36.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Kiara said she didn't want to splurge on a dress that she was going to wear once for just a few hours.

The silky white dress looks incredible, and it's hard to believe it wasn't purchased from a wedding dress shop.

Viewers of the video were seriously impressed, one wrote: "The days of getting wedding dresses in the 1,000's are OVERRR."

Many couldn't believe the bride's budget of just £390 covered the dress, decor, tuxedo, hair, makeup, cake, food, venue and chairs.

In another video, Kiara showed how she pulled off the stunning event while saving money.

Kiara got married on a public hilltop at sunset, meaning she paid nothing for the venue itself.

The couple also saved money on the wedding cakes and flowers by being gifted the items by their friends and family for the big day.

The couple also saved hundreds by getting their guests to pay for their own food and drink at the reception.

She told Good Morning America: " Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible and to spend the least amount of money possible."

Viewers of the TikTok videos were stunned by how they pulled it off and were seriously impressed by the results.

One wrote: This is definitely possible! You dont need to spend 20k on a wedding! Congratulations you looked stunning."

"I love that people are realizing paying the price of a car for a dress you'll wear once doesn't make any damn sense." Another user commented.

A third said: "This is VERY SMART!"

"You made a great decision and you look absolutely stunning." A fourth user exclaimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0yZ6_0fImgSQe00
The scenic wedding took place on a public hilltop, meaning they paid nothing for the venue Credit: Tiktok/@kiarabrk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMJr4_0fImgSQe00
The couple went for a scenic wedding to spend less on decorations Credit: Tiktok/@kiarabrk

