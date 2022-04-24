ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women injured in Omaha shooting

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say two people are injured following a Sunday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers stopped...

Marion Angel Reeves
3d ago

it's sad that our community is going to hell in a hand basket. but no one seems to want to tell on no one. so nothing will ever come out of this for the victims

