ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man found shot to death in Powellhurst-Gilbert ID’d

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqPXH_0fImf9x700

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who police found shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Saturday morning and later died from his injuries has been publicly identified.

Police said in a release Sunday the cause of 52-year-old Jose Monroy Castaneda’s death was ruled to be homicide by gunshot.

Albany mom booked for murder of 3-year-old child

He was initially found by officers on patrol around 1:12 a.m. near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Medical crews got to the scene and he didn’t survive his injuries, Portland police said.

Authorities have not released any further information on the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Macomber or Detective Rico Beniga and reference case number 22-107170.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy