Early Voting for Lawrence County's May 4th Primary Continues

On Thursday, April 21, Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham hosted a roundtable meeting of southern Middle Tennessee county mayors at the Garland King Museum on Elm Street, the former Shelbyville Central High School building which is being redeveloped by King’s son and grandson, Gary and Colin King. The mayors...
One Lauderdale County town no longer has its post office. The post office in St. Florian shut down last week. The postal service lost its lease to operate the facility inside First Southern Bank. The postal service says it is willing to work with local businesses to explore viable options...
Comments / 0