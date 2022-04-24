Wanted: Russel David Nickell

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop at Roan Street and Mountcastle Drive led to the arrests of two Johnson City men Friday morning on multiple drug charges. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that when officers pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation, they found that the driver, […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement arrested a man in Memphis who was wanted in connection to a double homicide in middle Tennessee. Demondra Gaines, 27, is accused of stabbing his parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, to death on April 18 in a Columbia, Tenn. home. Officials said there...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
