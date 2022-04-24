SLC’s Moss Courthouse undergoes $116 million renovation

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Salt Lake City’s Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse is getting a whopping $116 million makeover.

A ceremony was held on Friday kicking off the renovation of the historic federal courthouse, as the U.S. General Services Administration awarded the large sum of money for a project that will stabilize the aging building and update critical systems.

The costly renovation preserving the history of the building, which was built in 1905, also ensures that it’s usable and safe.

Those involved in the project state that the goal is to preserve it, restore it, and set it up for future generations.

The project is moving the 12 current tenants, including the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to a federally owned space until renovations are expected to wrap up in 2024.

By then, project managers are hoping the building will be fully occupied.

