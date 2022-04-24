ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC’s Moss Courthouse undergoes $116 million renovation

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJG0J_0fImd1xj00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Salt Lake City’s Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse is getting a whopping $116 million makeover.

A ceremony was held on Friday kicking off the renovation of the historic federal courthouse, as the U.S. General Services Administration awarded the large sum of money for a project that will stabilize the aging building and update critical systems.

The costly renovation preserving the history of the building, which was built in 1905, also ensures that it’s usable and safe.

300 grams of heroin and $37,000 dollars seized from Mexican Cartel members in Utah

Those involved in the project state that the goal is to preserve it, restore it, and set it up for future generations.

The project is moving the 12 current tenants, including the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to a federally owned space until renovations are expected to wrap up in 2024.

By then, project managers are hoping the building will be fully occupied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Historic Japantown nears completion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What was once known as Japantown in downtown Salt Lake City will now be getting a new facelift. Located along 100 South next to the Salt Palace Convention Center is a one-block, Japanese-themed cultural district. Japantown is scheduled to celebrate with an opening this week on April 29 from 5 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Uban Construction#Moss Courthouse#Mexican Cartel#The U S Bankruptcy Court
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Gov. Spencer Cox issues emergency drought order for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency due to “dire drought conditions” affecting Utah on Thursday. The announcement will activate the Drought Response Committee and will increase heightened monitoring and reporting efforts. Recently, The Utah Division of Water Resources (DNR) reported that currently, 99.39% of Utah is experiencing severe drought […]
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Lawmakers, leaders react to news of Orrin Hatch’s death

News of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s death on Saturday spread quickly through the many dignitaries and other state and federal officials with whom Hatch had brushed shoulders over his many years of service. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the news broke his heart. "Abby and I are so...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Study shows Utahns are smoking more weed than ever

UTAH (ABC4) – According to Pew Research Center, 60% of American adults say that marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use. Over the course of the pandemic, the weed industry in the U.S. brought in staggering amounts of money, with $13.4 billion earned in 2020 alone. But not all states in the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy