ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This week in PC Gaming: King Arthur: Knight's Tale, Dune: Spice Wars and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

By Lauren Aitken
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until Steam...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Prove your videogame music expertise with this daily Heardle clone

First came Wordle, then came Wordle clones, and now here come the clones of Wordle clones. Heardle, a daily puzzle game that has you guess the name of a song based on listening to just a few seconds of its intro, is one of the more popular games like Wordle we've come across, and it's gotten so famous among puzzle lovers that it too now has some imitators.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
TechSpot

Bethesda brings its classic games to Steam for free

In context: The Bethesda Softworks we know today is a very different beast than it was three decades ago. Talent has arrived and left, and the developer's priorities and approach to game design have shifted substantially. Instead of making old-school RPGs catered to a niche audience, Bethesda develops AAA experiences designed to appeal to as many people as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Five canceled sci-fi shows that got a second chance

One of the hazards of getting attached to a science fiction show is that it can be canceled at any time. That’s a risk with any television show but a sci-fi show’s higher special effects budget is certainly going to be a consideration when considering whether or not to renew it.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

How to complete the Volcano Manor questline in Elden Ring

If you're looking to start the Volcano Manor questline or you just want to know how to get there, this guide has you covered. It's a place that's easy to overlook if you don't know it's there—it's not on the main story path and isn't required to finish the game. Still, you'll find a number of NPCs at Volcano Manor and skipping the area means you'll miss out on their NPC quests, too.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Pc Gaming#Knight#Video Game#Ultra Deluxe#Barbie Fashion Designer#Vg247#Seo
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 is getting a new game+ mode this week

Two months after its initial release, Dying Light 2 is getting a new game plus mode in an upcoming patch. Techland's adding the feature as part of update 1.3.0 which is due to land on April 27. It'll give players the opportunity to gun down zombies and stylishly leap across the environment all over again, this time with any equipment and skills accrued throughout their original playthrough. Nightrunners tools like the grappling hook and paraglider will need to be picked up again, which producer Julia Szynkaruk says is so it doesn't "break the flow of the game."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Elden Ring's Lost Colosseum Finally Revealed

Since its release, many players of "Elden Ring" have dove deep to discover what lies beneath the ominous surface of the Lands Between. This is especially true for dataminers, who have scoured the game's code in search of things that cannot be found by conventional means, leading to reveals such as what some characters look without their masks. "Elden Ring" dataminers have also come across a hidden and inaccessible colosseum, which has led the game's community to hypothesize that the arena may be intended for future content.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Which class to choose in Lost Ark

Wondering which class to play in Lost Ark? You might think there isn't much to choose from at first glance, but each main class has two or more sub-classes. While each of these is based on that class's specific fighting style, they can offer enough variety to make them classes in their own right.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
PC Gamer

How to use Great Runes in Elden Ring

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides. Elden Ring Great Runes are dropped by the main bosses in the Lands Between—along with Remembrances—but it's not immediately clear what you're supposed to do with them. They just sit in your inventory doing nothing until activated and equipped. And even then, there's another step needed to get the benefit.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe launch trailer is not here

It's 4/27, which means Employee 427 is back on the clock. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has arrived, and Stanley stans are no doubt excited to explore the "expanded reimaging" of 2013's brilliant comedy adventure. I'd honestly just skip my glowing review and go buy the thing (which is 33% off for the next week for owners of the original) so you can dive back into the familiar adventures of Stanley which eventually become quite unfamiliar thanks to several hours of Ultra and Deluxe bits that have been added.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Doom Eternal update finally fixes a 2-year-old bug

Doom Eternal has just received a small revision to its 6.66 update, adding a handful of accessibility, general quality of life features and finally fixing one of its most frustrating bugs. Balances have been made to classes for Battlemode 2.0, with a small nerf to Slayer and a couple of...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Star Wars: The Old Republic finally lets you change your weapon's appearance

Dressing up my myriad alts is undoubtedly one of the main appeals of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Sure, I love the drama-rich class stories and, while Legacy of the Sith was a dud, there have been some great expansions, but I'm not sure I would have stuck around for a decade if it wasn't for my obsession with Star Wars fashion. I'm pretty happy with the latest update, then, because it finally gives me complete control over my characters' swag.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best free word games on PC

Forget Elden Ring or Lego Star Wars, word games are what all the cool kids are playing these days. The colossal success of Wordle has made goofing around with the alphabet the most popular it's been since primary school, as demonstrated by the legion of games like Wordle that have appeared across the Internet like daffodils in spring.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 needs to pull its story out of the past

Overwatch 2 is here! Sort of! The beta for the game's multiplayer portion dropped this week, letting folks try out the dramatic changes Blizzard has made to the competitive side of the hero shootin' sequel. But despite a 5v5 format change, a controversial new scoreboard and dramatic hero reworks, Overwatch...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Magic Arena gets all dark and dangerous in the Streets of New Capenna

Ask most gamers what they can expect to find in Magic the Gathering and you'll hit the usual high-fantasy tropes of ogres, demons, dragons, and maybe planeswalkers. All of those are present and correct in the Streets of New Capenna, but the setting for this 92nd expansion is notably different to what has gone before. After the cyberpunk vibe of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Wizards of the Coast has decided to take inspiration from 1920s prohibition-era America, complete with organised crime and an Art Deco aesthetic.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy