Cool, Breezy Start to the Week

A right whale that researchers have been trying to free of a rope since last year has made it safely to Cape Cod, part of the species' regular migration route. North Atlantic right whales are one of the most critically endangered animals on the planet. This particular whale, who researchers have named Snow Cone, is 17 years old and one of few remaining breeding females. Her first calf was killed in 2020 when it was struck by a ship, a common threat to these whales. Entanglement in ropes and nets is another danger, one Snow Cone is living through.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO