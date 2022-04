I’m 49 years old, have had issues with mental illness all of my life, and only came to realize it, and own it, this past summer. Anxiety, specifically, came to the fore for me in the aftermath of having been diagnosed back in March with blood clots, which fortunately for me were caught soon enough to have not caused anything serious in terms of my short- or long-term physical health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO