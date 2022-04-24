ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized in Mattapan House Fire

By Lara Salahi
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday. The fire broke out at a home on Deering Road late Sunday morning. Heavy smoke and...

www.necn.com

WCVB

Firefighters battle brush fires inside Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters helped put out a pair of brush fires that broke out Saturday at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, the MassDCR said. The brush fires occurred as volunteers were working to clean up invasive plants from the state park on Park Serve Day. "A big thanks...
SAUGUS, MA
NECN

Man Burned by Brush Fire in Ipswich

A man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was burned in a brush fire that went out of control in Ipswich. Fire officials said they were called to the fire at 10 Mill Road around 10:30 a.m. where they found a man in his 60s with burns on his fingers and legs. The fire had spread out of a brush fire pit and into the woods.
IPSWICH, MA
NECN

Police ID 4-Year-Old Killed in Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Conn.

Police have identified a 4-year-old child who died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Watertown over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a field at Kuslis Farms on Barnes Road on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after getting a report of a child trapped under a farm tractor.
NECN

Pilot Reports Plane Hit by Gunshot at Gardner Airport

Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported his plane was damaged by what he believed to be a gunshot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, the pilot reported that he believed the single-engine Cessna 172 was hit by a gunshot. After...
GARDNER, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container. Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV) Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested after trying to grab Boston officer’s gun

BOSTON — A Hyde Park man who police say tried to grab a Boston police officer’s gun was arrested on weapons and assault charges on Saturday. Ricardo Fields, 40, tried to run from officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in Dorchester, according to a statement from Boston Police. During the chase, officers saw him pull a gun from his waistband and drop it on the sidewalk, police said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Duxbury police searching for missing teen

DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Home in Weymouth

A car crashed into and significantly damaged the front of a home early Wednesday morning in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a reported car into a house at 455 Bridge Street. The driver fled the scene but was found a short time later. The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
WCVB

Two vehicles crash into bookstore in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Boston neighborhood bookstore Wednesday morning, video from the scene showed. Sky 5 showed one vehicle, a sedan, that crashed through the side of the Jamaica Plain business while a second vehicle, an SUV, was next to the sedan on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
BOSTON, MA

