2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized in Mattapan House Fire

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container. Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV) Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO