2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized in Mattapan House Fire

Investigators say this is rarely the cause of a fire. A three-alarm fire in Stoneham that blazed in March 2021 was caused by a rare combination of sunlight, curved glass, and combustible materials, the Stoneham Fire Department said Monday. The department said the cause of the fire was only discovered...
SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters helped put out a pair of brush fires that broke out Saturday at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, the MassDCR said. The brush fires occurred as volunteers were working to clean up invasive plants from the state park on Park Serve Day. "A big thanks...
A man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was burned in a brush fire that went out of control in Ipswich. Fire officials said they were called to the fire at 10 Mill Road around 10:30 a.m. where they found a man in his 60s with burns on his fingers and legs. The fire had spread out of a brush fire pit and into the woods.
Police have identified a 4-year-old child who died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Watertown over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a field at Kuslis Farms on Barnes Road on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after getting a report of a child trapped under a farm tractor.
Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported his plane was damaged by what he believed to be a gunshot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, the pilot reported that he believed the single-engine Cessna 172 was hit by a gunshot. After...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Elm and Merrill streets early Sunday morning. Investigators say crews arrived at the scene shortly after midnight and located the crash between a car and a motorcycle. Police say two people were...
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening.
The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening.
The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together.
Police did not provide any more details.
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater Police broke up a huge house party Saturday and arrested the people renting the home. “Kids were coming out of, I mean walking out of the back to get here, coming down this way, coming down that way. It’s like, it’s got to stop,” said Linda Reis, who lives nearby.
NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser.
No troopers were hurt.
Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container.
Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV)
Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
BOSTON — A Hyde Park man who police say tried to grab a Boston police officer’s gun was arrested on weapons and assault charges on Saturday. Ricardo Fields, 40, tried to run from officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in Dorchester, according to a statement from Boston Police. During the chase, officers saw him pull a gun from his waistband and drop it on the sidewalk, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front...
A 4-year-old boy fell out a sixth-floor window of a Bronx apartment building Tuesday, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall around 12:45 p.m. from the Patterson Houses, a NYCHA complex on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven, police said. Neighbors pointed out that the...
A car crashed into and significantly damaged the front of a home early Wednesday morning in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a reported car into a house at 455 Bridge Street. The driver fled the scene but was found a short time later. The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
BOSTON — Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Boston neighborhood bookstore Wednesday morning, video from the scene showed. Sky 5 showed one vehicle, a sedan, that crashed through the side of the Jamaica Plain business while a second vehicle, an SUV, was next to the sedan on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
A man was found dead on the subway tracks in Long Island City early Thursday. The victim’s body was discovered by a train operator who was pulling into the 21st Street Queensbridge station in a northbound F-train at around 12:40 a.m., according to the MTA. The subway driver saw...
BROCKTON, Mass. — A three-car crash in Brockton sent at least two people to the hospital Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Belmont and Manley streets, according to a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department. One car, a Honda Accord, went into a utility pole....
