Madison Police investigating shots fired by Congress Ave

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers investigating a report of shots fired Monday evening on Madison’s south side found a single shell casing in the area, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 5:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses reportedly told officers they...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re searching for a man who robbed an eastside gas station at gunpoint earlier this week. Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the Mobile gas station in the 600 block of Cottage Grove Road around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.
MADISON, Wis. — Stuffed animals and toys sit outside a west Madison apartment complex where a 20-month-old girl was severely hurt before later dying. The makeshift memorial, a collection of candles, balloons and toys, pays tribute to the girl, who died early Monday. Police officers who responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road found the girl...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A total of 17 medical emergencies, all suspected drug overdoses, were reported over the last three days, D.C. police said during a press conference on Tuesday. The calls began Saturday, April 9, around 10 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 11. The suspected overdoses were primarily...
Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-year-old Serinity Pedro of Ringgold, Mississippi. Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female 3 ft 10 in tall weighing 41 pounds with brown...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person is dead following a shooting at a business on Janesville’s north side Tuesday afternoon. A Rock County dispatcher said a call came in of a person with a gunshot wound at Precision Drawn Metals in the 1300 block of Plainfield Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where they were...
A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an assault-style rifle and a handgun were recovered in two recent traffic stops. Police said the assault-style rifle with a drum magazine, along with several magazines of ammunition, were recovered after pulling over Orion D. Mitchell, 22, on W. Centerway Street and Academy Street around 5:20 p.m. on […]
Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin who didn't return home after visiting her aunt Sunday night has been found dead, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Iliana M. Peters, who goes by "Lily," was last seen by family members...
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - April is Missing Persons Awareness Month. To show support and share resources, the Annual Missing Persons Awareness Event made its in-person return after two years due to COVID at the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. “We had hoped that we would have some sort of resolution,...
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was forced out of his apartment Monday after a fire. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to a complex on Deer Valley Road just after 9:30 p.m. after residents reported seeing smoke. Officials said one of the residents returned home as firefighters were searching the building.
