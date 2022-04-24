ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Police investigating shots fired by Congress Ave

By Kylie Jacobs
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to the 5400 block of Congress Ave after receiving a tip about...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Single shell casing found after officers receive report of shots fired in south Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers investigating a report of shots fired Monday evening on Madison’s south side found a single shell casing in the area, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 5:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses reportedly told officers they...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Just heartbreaking’: Memorial outside west Madison apartment remembers 20-month-old girl; death being investigated as homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Stuffed animals and toys sit outside a west Madison apartment complex where a 20-month-old girl was severely hurt before later dying. The makeshift memorial, a collection of candles, balloons and toys, pays tribute to the girl, who died early Monday. Police officers who responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road found the girl...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Police#Congress Ave#Wmtv#Mpd
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
SCDNReports

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy