ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2022 Kia EV6 Gives the Tesla Model Y a Run for Its Money

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kia has recently entered the electric SUV market with the 2022 Kia EV6. How does it stack up against the Tesla Model...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Tesla Model Y#Vehicles#Consumer Reports#Ev#Cars Direct
MotorBiscuit

V8-Powered Coupes You Can Still Buy

There is something magical about a torquey, musical V8 engine in a stylish coupe. In addition to horsepower, consumers can enjoy a soundtrack that only an eight-cylinder powerplant can compose. However, with unreliable gasoline prices, environmental concerns, and industry moves toward EVs and smaller, more efficient engines, the V8 may be dying off. Still, according to Edmunds, there are some V8-powered coupes you can still buy today.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

What Are the 5 Cheapest Pickup Trucks in 2022?

When you want to save money any way that you can, but you still need a truck to meet your daily needs, you’ve got a challenging task. The cheapest pickup trucks in the market are the smallest, but will they give you enough power to get things done? Do you need to consider a bare-bones full-size truck, or will a model in the midsize class fit the bill? When price matters and you want a new truck, these five trucks should be on your mind.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Cheapest Cars That Will Do 200 MPH

The 200 mph benchmark is a goal that both established automakers and adrenaline-driven petrol heads in DIY cars chase relentlessly. From the modified cars and motorcycles that flock to the Bonneville Salt Flats every year, to the performance supercars, coupes, and sedans that we love, 200 mph is an exciting accomplishment. However, thanks to depreciation, you don’t have to be rich or a master mechanic to get behind the wheel of a 200 mph car. Ideal Cars made a list of seven of the cheapest cars that will take you to and beyond that golden number: 200 mph.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

These 2022 Pickup Trucks Will Wreck Your Wallet at the Gas Pump

Gas prices aren’t being kind to 2022 pickup trucks, but some models are suffering worse than others. Specifically, there are two trucks that cost more than $100 to fill up right now – and one that costs $99, according to Consumer Reports. Here are the three pickup trucks that will cost you nearly three figures – or over, plus how much you’ll pay for them to begin with.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy