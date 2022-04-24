Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened late Saturday night.
It happened around 10:11 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street.
Police said a Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling on E. Colfax Ave. near Moline St. when a driver crashed into a male pedestrian that was crossing the street.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
APD said the driver of the Toyota is cooperating with police.
Police are investigating whether or not speed or intoxication were a factor in the crash.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.
