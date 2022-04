The staff of Abecca Grace was joined by family, friends and Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce members at noon Monday as they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new shop. The store, located in downtown Breckenridge at 125 W. Walker St., is owned by Ashley and Andy Rodgers and includes Laticia Ragle as Director of Marketing and her husband, Kasey Ragle, who maintains the website and technology for the company.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO