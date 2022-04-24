ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Chicago parents concerned about climate change

Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study conducted by Lurie Children's Hospital...

Carlos Rodriguez
3d ago

you should worry more about the Democratic people that are running the state. destroying jobs giving out money like they're printing it causing inflation high property tax over $1.50 take down to every gallon of gas that's what they should be worrying about...

Bob Smith
2d ago

China and India dint care. China is firing up more coal plants needs electricity for it economy. Doesn’t care about the environment only taking over the world

Puppet Bike
2d ago

I've found that a high diet of goldfish crackers, orange aid, cheese puffs, cheese pasta, cheese pizza and waffle is a more likely contributor to asthma. the air in the 70's was thick with pollution but asthma was few and far between.

B.R. Shenoy

Study finds climate change is extending allergy season

"Pollen-induced respiratory allergies are getting worse with climate change...Our findings can be a starting point for further investigations into the consequence of climate change on pollen and corresponding health effects." — University of Michigan climate researcher Yingxiao Zhang lead author of the new study.
Fox 32 Chicago

