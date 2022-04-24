ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Inland Fisheries releases statement on Concho River fish

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Inland Fisheries San Angelo District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared on social media that the amount of dead fish found in the Concho River is of natural occurrence.

On Friday, April 22nd the Inland Fisheries department stocked the Concho River with over 600 channel catfish, which was the first stocking of the year.

The following Saturday, April 23rd multiple fish had begun floating along the river’s edge.

Inland Fisheries shares that they believe the issue is due to low dissolved oxygen levels in the Concho. Because of this natural event, fish are turning up.

The department says they hope that Sunday’s rain and showers forecasted on Monday could provide relief to the river.

