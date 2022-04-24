ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WR Ryan Niblett, RB Tre Wisner commit to Texas

By BLAKE BAUMGARTNER
ABC News
 3 days ago

Texas landed a pair of recruits following their spring game Saturday, as wide receiver Ryan Niblett and running back Tre Wisner both pledged to join coach Steve Sarkisian's program. Niblett is ranked No. 96 in...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
ABC News

Class of 2023 standout forward G.G. Jackson announces commitment to join North Carolina men's basketball program

Elite junior G.G. Jackson, one of the top players in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, UMass, Duke, Auburn, Georgetown and a couple of other programs that tried to jump into the mix in recent weeks. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite entering Jackson's announcement, particularly after last month's coaching change at South Carolina. The Tar Heels had long been a factor in Jackson's recruitment, but after Duke's string of 2023 commitments and the Gamecocks firing Frank Martin and hiring Lamont Paris, they had all the momentum over the last month.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Houston, TX
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Espn#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wr#Eisenhower High School#Lsu#Penn State#Longhorns#Niblett Johnson#Desoto High School
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University

Comments / 0

Community Policy