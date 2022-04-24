Cold front expected to bring thunderstorms, possible flash flooding across North Texas

A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across North Texas Sunday night and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Some heavy rain moved through Denton and Collin counties Sunday afternoon, but Tarrant County saw only intermittent showers.

More storms are expected to develop late Sunday night and move into Tarrant County starting at about 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Rain is expected to become more widespread overnight as parts of North Texas could see 1-2 inches before the system moves out of North Texas by late Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall and isolated instances of flooding are possible across North Texas on Sunday night. Showers and thunderstorms may result in localized flash flooding.

The highest rain and storm chances will shift toward Central Texas on Monday, but skies will remain cloudy in North Texas with a forecast high near 70 in the Fort Worth area, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 74 degrees in Fort Worth.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.