Fort Worth, TX

Cold front expected to bring thunderstorms, possible flash flooding across North Texas

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across North Texas Sunday night and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Some heavy rain moved through Denton and Collin counties Sunday afternoon, but Tarrant County saw only intermittent showers.

More storms are expected to develop late Sunday night and move into Tarrant County starting at about 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Rain is expected to become more widespread overnight as parts of North Texas could see 1-2 inches before the system moves out of North Texas by late Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall and isolated instances of flooding are possible across North Texas on Sunday night. Showers and thunderstorms may result in localized flash flooding.

A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across North Texas starting Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth.

The highest rain and storm chances will shift toward Central Texas on Monday, but skies will remain cloudy in North Texas with a forecast high near 70 in the Fort Worth area, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 74 degrees in Fort Worth.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

