Cass County, IA

60-Mile per Hour Wind Gusts reported in Cass and Surrounding Counties on Saturday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago


(Des Moines) The National Weather Service released the latest storm report with wind gusts as high as 70-miles per hour, two miles south of Menlo and Interstate 80 at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday in Adair County, and 60 miles per hour wind gusts were reported in a couple of locations in Cass County.

The National Weather Service reports the following wind gusts and damage reports on Saturday:

3:05 p.m. 64 miles per hour wind gust, two miles west of Red Oak

4:15 p.m. Vehicle tipped on its side one mile southwest of Casey

4:20 p.m. Vehicle tipped on its side four miles southwest of Brayton

4:35 p.m. 60 miles per hour wind gust two miles west-northwest of Atlantic

4:35 p.m. 58 miles per hour wind gusts five miles south of Harlan

5:43 p.m. 60 miles per hour wind gust one mile southwest of Wiota

5:45 p.m. 70 miles per hour wind gust reported in Stuart

6:15 p.m. 61 miles per hour wind gust was reported two miles west of Red Oak

6:57 p.m., three to four-inch diameter trees and a metal shed were damaged south Afton in Union County.

7:18 p.m. High winds damaged Winterset Fire Station roof, and trailers tipped over at the racetrack.

Another day, another round of strong winds for portions of Iowa as a strong low-pressure system north of the area slowly pulls away. Wind speeds across Cass, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Guthrie, and much of the NW half of the state will be strong and gusty. Sustained winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph may be experienced, with sporadic wind advisory level winds, sustained 30 mph gusts to 45 mph, throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Winds will initially be out of the SW to WSW, eventually settling out of the west by the afternoon.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
