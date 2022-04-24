ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gottlieb sees ‘transition year’ for COVID

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgtkY_0fImT3RF00
Tweet

Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and that this is only a “transition year,” predicting that the virus will settle into a more “seasonal pattern.”

During an interview on CBS News’s “Face The Nation,” Gottlieb told host Margaret Brennan that the pandemic has not yet reached the endemic phase.

“I think this year is really a transition year,” he said. “I think this is going to be the year when this becomes more of an endemic illness. There’s not going to be a defined point in time when that happens.”

He added that COVID-19 will likely settle into a “seasonal pattern,” adding that he expects prevalence levels to begin to fall in the summer but rise in the fall.

“The question is what re-emerges, is it a new strain of omicron?” he continued. “And that’s what’s going to drive decisions around the vaccine.”

Gottlieb also said the decision to lift mask mandates from public settings is a “difficult situation,” as it tells people to “take matters into their own hands in terms of protecting themselves.”

“We are no longer applying mandates on the entire population, but asking people to individually assess their own risk but not giving everyone the tools they need to do that,” he said.

He pointed out that young kids are “now are going to be made vulnerable in these public settings” as they “can’t get the vaccine that could provide them some baseline immunity.”

Gottlieb also said that he expects the FDA to hold an advisory committee meeting in June aimed at reviewing Moderna and Pfizer’s data on a pediatric vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Feds: Prescribe Covid-19 antivirals, not Z-Pak

Presented by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) — The White House is ramping up efforts to get doctors to prescribe antiviral pills to more Covid patients. — Senior FDA officials are headed to Capitol Hill to testify about pending user fee agreements and the agency’s fiscal 2023 budget request....
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic will End, with Implications for Biopharma

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day and, when it does, some biopharma companies will need to revert to a more normal way of working with others. In particular, they must again adhere to the antitrust regulations that often were waived in the effort to speed the emergency use authorizations for vaccines, therapies and protective equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

COVID pill to be widely available soon, White House says

The Biden administration is preparing to announce plans this week to make Pfizer's COVID-19 pill available at almost any pharmacy in the U.S. after early shortages. Why it matters: The drug, Paxlovid, was called a potential "game-changer" for its ability to treat infections at home and keep individuals at risk of severe illness out of the hospital.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Margaret Brennan
Reuters

U.S. to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to expand access to COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments like Pfizer Inc’s Paxlovid by doubling the number of locations at which they are available, the White House said on Tuesday. Pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program for distributing antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Transition Year#Cbs News#Omicron
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA investigates outbreak linked to cereal; continues with other outbreak work

The FDA is investigating more than 200 “adverse events” related to an unnamed dry cereal. In recent days reports from across the country regarding illnesses linked to Lucky Charms cereal have been filed with government agencies and the iwaspoisoned.com website. The reports include vomiting, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal...
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

The Hill

548K+
Followers
66K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy