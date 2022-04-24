First Lady of Iceland coming to Chicago to talk about equality

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two north suburban brothers avoided prison time on Tuesday for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when they were sentenced to six months of probation, including 60 days of home confinement.U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan handed down the identical sentences for brothers Christian Kulas, of Kenilworth, and Mark Kulas Jr., of Lake Forest, after they pleaded guilty last December to misdemeanor charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.Both brothers also were ordered to pay $500 restitution as part of their sentence.Federal prosecutors have said the brothers stayed...
