Chicago, IL

First Lady of Iceland coming to Chicago to talk about equality

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small country of Iceland has been consistently...

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
Chicago Community Trust CEO Helene Gayle is stepping down to lead Spelman College

The head of one of Chicago’s largest foundations is stepping down to be president of Spelman College. Helene Gayle announced Monday that she is leaving The Chicago Community Trust in June to lead the historically Black women’s college in Atlanta. She said she thought leading the Trust would be her last job but she couldn’t turn down “the opportunity to continue a legacy of shaping the lives of young women of African descent, many of whom have gone on to have illustrious careers.”
North suburban brothers Christian and Mark Kulas sentenced to probation, home detention in Capitol insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two north suburban brothers avoided prison time on Tuesday for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when they were sentenced to six months of probation, including 60 days of home confinement.U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan handed down the identical sentences for brothers Christian Kulas, of Kenilworth, and Mark Kulas Jr., of Lake Forest, after they pleaded guilty last December to misdemeanor charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.Both brothers also were ordered to pay $500 restitution as part of their sentence.Federal prosecutors have said the brothers stayed...
Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
Review: Funeral Potatoes, a virtual restaurant, is redefining modern Midwestern food and hospitality in Chicago

If you’ve ever made or received funeral potatoes, you probably know it’s not just a casserole dish of the greater Midwest and other outposts of American culture, but occasionally an expression of overwhelming emotions where they’re traditionally kept suppressed. Ope. In Chicago, Funeral Potatoes is a virtual restaurant redefining not just modern Midwestern food, but the thematic restaurant ...
