Four injured, one arrested in crash on Route 95 involving police cruiser

CHELSEA (CBS) – Police have located the car that could be connected to the shooting that injured a grandmother in Chelsea on Thursday. The suspect has not been located. The search for the vehicle stemmed from an incident Friday afternoon. A Chelsea officer tried to pull over the rented Subaru, but the suspect would not stop and allegedly hit the officer as he sped away. Police said the car fled into East Boston over the Chelsea Street Bridge. The officer was treated and did not go to the hospital. The car was later found in Lynn. Investigators had been trying to question the driver about the shooting on Thursday. A 68-year-old grandmother was shot in the chest as she was getting into her car in the area of Everett Avenue. A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene towards the MBTA station on Sixth Street. Police said the man was shooting at another car when the woman was hit. A silver Acura was located in Revere and is in police custody.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO