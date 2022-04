Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and NFL fans as a whole, we finally made it. The 2022 NFL Draft is finally upon us, and at long last, the speculation can come to an end, and we can finally enjoy a meaningful NFL event. With that said, we can take a gander at one last final mock draft in preparation for the big event (from us anyway we can’t tell you what to do). Nobody knows what will happen, but what we do know is that regardless of what does happen, the Buccaneers will still be among the cream of the crop in the NFL, and certainly in the NFC South, even as the division turns to a new chapter in their respective history books.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO