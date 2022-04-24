ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
`The Bad Guys’ Opens Atop Box Office with $24 Million

The new kids’ movie “The Bad Guys” opened atop the box office this weekend, grossing $24 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DreamWorks animated film,...

