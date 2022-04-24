ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Can Man of Alton's' life celebration May 1

By Dylan Suttles
 3 days ago
ALTON –  A Celebration of Life for Charley “Joey” Moyer, known by many as the “Can Man of Alton,” will be held in his honor at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St., in Alton at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, which would have been his 77th birthday. Moyer died Sept. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, North Carolina. (File photo)

ALTON – The beloved late Charley “Joey” Moyer, 76, known by many as the “Can Man of Alton,” died in North Carolina but his life -- and birthday -- will be celebrated here.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Moyer's honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St., Alton. The date would have marked Moyer's 77th birthday. Moyer died Sept. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Dale Neudecker, a friend of Moyer for 40 years, said that the celebration would be open to "anyone who knew him." He also said that he will be sent off in a way that Moyer would have loved.

"If you ever went into his house, there were pictures of two people: Jesus and Elvis," Neudecker said. "We're going to send him off with his love of Elvis."

He was born May 1, 1945, in Chicago and adopted by William Moyer, a Chicago attorney, and his wife, Pauline. As a 1-year-old, he was placed in a home for the physically and mentally handicapped in Lincoln, Illinois.

Moyer was relocated to an Alton foster home in 1968 when he was 23. He moved out to live on his own in 1976 and began walking around Upper Alton, collecting discarded aluminum cans.

Moyer was never able to speak and his legs were deformed; the only fully working limb on his body was his left arm and hand — which he used to their fullest potential.

He learned to do nearly all of his daily procedures with that hand. Moyer became a common sight in Upper Alton, earning the reputation as the “Can Man of Alton” and starting Joey’s Can Co. in 1984. He retired from can collecting in 2016 and moved to North Carolina.

His remains will be placed in his hometown of Chicago.

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

