Police: Woman stole car, ran over driver while fleeing

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A woman is facing charges on Long Island for allegedly stealing a car and running over its driver as she attempted to flee.

According to Suffolk County police, the incident occurred Saturday evening in Lake Ronkonkoma after Lorraine Lombardo parked her 2013 Chevrolet Spark in a church parking lot near some clothing bins and left the motor running.

That’s when Doreen Dunbar allegedly approached the car and jumped in. As the 73-year-old Lombardo opened the driver’s door and tried to grab the steering wheel, Dunbar accelerated in reverse, knocking Lombardo down and running over her legs, according to police.

Dunbar crashed the car and fled on foot and was captured nearby. The 50-year-old, who police said is homeless, was charged with assault and robbery.

Lombardo was taken to Stony Book University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Dunbar was taken to the same hospital for evaluation.

Suffolk County police didn’t have information on whether Dunbar had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges. A message was left with the county district attorney’s office.