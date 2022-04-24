ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man acquitted of murder in disappearance of Chicago woman

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man seen on video wheeling a bulky suitcase out of a woman's Chicago apartment has been acquitted of murder. Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy noted a lack of...

herald-review.com

WGN News

26-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, killed in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest questioned

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Guadarrama by the Medical Examiner's Office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

8 killed, 34 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 42 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with eight individuals succumbing to their injuries. Police are investigating the latest shooting of the weekend in Edgewater, where two people were injured during an altercation late Sunday night. Officials said three people were involved in an altercation in the 6000 block of […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Cold Cases in Illinois That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
ILLINOIS STATE

