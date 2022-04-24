Man acquitted of murder in disappearance of Chicago woman

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Guadarrama by the Medical Examiner's Office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO — At least 42 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with eight individuals succumbing to their injuries. Police are investigating the latest shooting of the weekend in Edgewater, where two people were injured during an altercation late Sunday night. Officials said three people were involved in an altercation in the 6000 block of […]
A Cook County judge cleared the name of a man convicted of murder, giving him a future and second chance, following his conviction in a case connected to a discredited former Chicago Police Department detective. "I always said I was innocent," Daniel Rodriguez said Monday after the judge's decision was...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
According to WHLT, a Mississippi youth league softball ump got decked by a sorry excuse for a parent after a 12-year-old’s softball game. Kristi Moore said she ejected Kiara Thomas from the game for incessant profanity, as well as arguing calls, from the bleachers, and then was attacked in the parking lot after the game.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
HIGHLAND — A Highland man thought he was coming to the aid of a pregnant woman and man in need of help, until a second man emerged from their car with a crow bar, police said. At 7:12 p.m. Wednesday police responded to speak with a victim at a...
A judge sentenced a 28-year-old man to six years in prison in connection with an incident where he tried running from police while in possession of drugs and a replica gun in Crystal Lake. Jordan P. Carmody, 28, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Circle in Crystal Lake, was charged with three counts of possession […]
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
