The Tecolotes Dos Laredos evened their season-opening series against the Sultanes de Monterrey thanks to a 3-1 win Saturday.

The Tecos benefited from a solo home run by second baseman Kevin Medrano in the fourth inning and two runs in the ninth - an RBI single by Arturo Rodriguez and a walk with the bases loaded.

Dos Laredos recorded six hits in the win - Medrano led the way, going 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Reliever Wilking Rodriguez was credited with the win as he threw an inning, allowing a run on two hits, striking out three.

Here’s takeaways from the Tecolotes’ first win of the season.

Leaving runs on the field

Although the Tecos were victorious, they could have won by a lot more Saturday.

The Tecolotes went 1-for-9 in runners in scoring position in the win. There were multiple times early in the game in which the Tecos could have grown their lead without having to deal with the Sultanes tying it at one apiece in the eighth inning.

Dos Laredos has the potential to have one of the best offenses in the Mexican League this season with guys such as Cade Gotta, Balbino Fuenmayor and Kennys Vargas in the lineup. However, for it to be successful offensively, it will need to capitalize with runners in scoring position and have timely hitting. If it doesn’t have that, it could lose games it shouldn’t this year.

Donnie Hart bounces back

The reliever could have let his Opening Day performance - he tossed a third of an inning of relief, allowing three runs on three hits on Friday - hinder him the entire series against Monterrey. However, he bounced back well Saturday.

In the win against the Sultanes, the lefthander threw an inning and allowed just one hit. He had a groundout and two fly outs.

Tecolotes team manager Mark Weidemaier was impressed by Hart during spring training, believing he could be one of the team’s more effective relievers. Saturday was a solid example of the talent Weidemaier saw in Hart. And if Hart can pitch the way he did in the victory over Monterrey, the Tecos’ bullpen should be in good shape this year.

Jose Torres picks up where he left off last season

Torres was one of the better closers in the Mexican League last year, going 5-1 with a 0.89 ERA. He only allowed nine walks and struck out 45 in 40.1 innings of work in 2021. And on Saturday, he was solid once again.

The lefthander got his first save of the season as he tossed the ninth inning, allowing two hits and striking out three.

If the Tecolotes can enter the ninth inning with a lead and have Torres on the mound to close out the game, they should have a good chance to win and win often this season.

