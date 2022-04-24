ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Resurfacing project in Williamsport continues next week

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Williamsport, Pa. — On Sunday, a contractor will begin night work on pedestrian access ramps along West Third and Market streets in downtown Williamsport. There should be minimal traffic impact. The work is part of a 2.5-mile resurfacing project on Route...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Crews to fix retaining wall off Biden Expressway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are set to begin repairs on the retaining wall on Biden Street just off the Biden Expressway near the Radisson Hotel. The work began Monday morning around 8:00 as crews set up the cones for the new traffic pattern. According to PennDOT, only the right inbound lane will be […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County bridge replacement to start May 2

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place on May 5 for a bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street) in Hawk Run, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Powell Street will be closed at the bridge starting May 5. The detour will use Route 53 and Route 1009 (Pardee Road) […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic changes starting on Route 53 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Wednesday, a new traffic pattern will be in place on Route 53 (West Second Street) as part of the Route 22 interchanges work. On Wednesday, April 27, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will set up a barrier and temporary traffic signals on West Second Street, 1.5 miles north […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Excavation work to start on Interstate 99 in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Excavation work is set to begin on May 3 along Interstate 99 in Synder Township in Blair County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Starting on May 3, the center median will be clear for a mowing strip in preparation to install high-tension cable guide rails. Grannas Brothers Stone & […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
Pocono Record

I-80 Exit 308 interchange: PennDOT construction project is underway

The East Stroudsburg exit off Interstate 80 is undergoing a massive construction make-over. Roadway expansion, new bridges and multiple traffic roundabouts are all in the plans as the project has broken ground and now underway. The Interstate 80 Section 05S project is the reconstruction of the Exit 308 Interchange in East Stroudsburg, and is also known as the "Eastburg Project." This section of the I-80 corridor sees an average of nearly 80,000 vehicles daily,...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Hri#Ada#Access
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-bed drug-and-alcohol treatment center proposed for Schuylkill County

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A company that operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison wants to build a center in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township, Schuylkill County. Firetree Ltd., based in Williamsport, is proposing a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an early-morning crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in Kidder Township when a tractor-trailer hit the guard rail and went off the road. The driver of that tractor-trailer was killed. The interstate was...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Coroner called to shooting in Northumberland County

HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Old City Construction Crews Find Old Shipyard, Artifacts Potentially Dating Back To William Penn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews at a construction site near the Delaware River are finding artifacts potentially dating back to William Penn. This site was the edge of the Delaware River before Columbus Boulevard was built. And archeologists have discovered a shipyard that’s hundreds of years old. “It’s pretty incredible that what’s gonna be here is built on top of this type of history,” neighbor Ed Rodriguez said. History is being revealed. Excavation crews at work at Columbus Boulevard and Vine Street uncovered what used to be an old shipyard. “We’ve seen it from the very beginning to where it is now. We zoom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Geese debate continues in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — More than a dozen Bloomsburg residents, along with some wildlife experts, asked the council to reconsider a program to euthanize geese at Bloomsburg Town Park. Council says the geese are creating a mess in the town, but residents think something else can be done to curb...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy