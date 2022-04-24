Police investigating homicide after man dies in shooting in SE Portland
By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man died in a shooting in southeast Portland early on Sunday morning. PPB said just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting...
Keenan Harpole was a running back for Portland State University, and was a pretty solid player. The running back turned himself into police today and was booked for 2nd degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports, a female was shot multiple times outside of...
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a 32-year-old man for fleeing from a stolen vehicle and firing a handgun while police tried to arrest him earlier this month in Southeast Portland’s Pleasant Valley neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau said. No one was injured in the shooting, Portland police said...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
MOXEE, Wash. — Charges are pending against an 18-year-old man after two people were killed in a collision, about 26 miles east of Yakima on State Route 24, Saturday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with an 18 and 21 year old was travelling westbound on SR 24 near milepost 26 when it struck another vehicle driving eastbound, away from Moxee.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
