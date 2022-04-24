ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Milton Harris aiming to better ‘phenomenal’ season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a92oa_0fImMqum00

The names at the top of the National Hunt trainers’ championship may be familiar, but one of the stories of the jumps season has been the re-emergence of Milton Harris.

Harris amassed 172 winners over a 10-year period before filing for bankruptcy in 2011 and having his licence removed by the British Horseracing Authority.

Following seven years in the doldrums, Harris returned to the training fold in 2018, but having saddled just 30 winners in his first three seasons back on the gallops, it is this campaign where Harris has catapulted himself back into the headlines.

A career-best season has seen Harris earn £596,701 in prize money and although he fell agonisingly short of his £600,000 target, the handler can take comfort from the fact his stable star Knight Salute provided him with his first Grade One success at Aintree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5Tx2_0fImMqum00
Knight Salute provided Milton Harris with his first Grade One victory at Aintree (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The consistent juvenile, who won six of his seven starts for Harris in the 2021-22 season, bounced back from a disappointing showing in the Triumph Hurdle to force a dead-heat with Pied Piper in the Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle, only to be subsequently awarded the race in the Stewards’ room, a result which is subsequently subject to appeal.

“He’s been wonderful, the Irish have appealed the Aintree decision, which to be honest won’t really effect us other than a bit financially if they are successful,” explained Harris

“I feel a bit sorry for him because he probably never gets the credit he deserves. He’s been an absolute star and won six races out of seven and picked up our first Grade One.

“He disappointed at Cheltenham, but I give him the benefit of doubt there as the ground wasn’t right. He’s a proper warrior.”

Although the Grade One victory was an obvious high for the Sutton Veny handler, Harris is also proud of his string’s consistency throughout the season which has come, Knight Salute aside, without a plethora of superstars amongst his ranks.

“The main thing about this year for me is our strike rate, we’re up at 22 percent and for a yard of our size, which without Knight Salute, is probably just running in handicaps, is phenomenal.

“We’ve also done exceptionally well with our bumper horses and we finished the season above 20 percent. If you look at the stats the only yards that normally do that are the ones with lots of good novices and good horses like Nicky (Henderson) and Paul (Nicholls), its normally very hard to get over 20 percent.”

Paddy Brennan has been a man Harris has called upon on the big occasion and has partnered Knight Salute in five of his seven outings. But when Brennan has been otherwise engaged, the Wiltshire-based handler takes great pride in the opportunities he has given to some of the younger members of the weighing room and has been delighted to see three of the jockeys he uses thrive this season.

“This season, we’ve had three jockeys that we use – Mitch Bastyan, Kevin Jones and Harry Reed – all ride their claims out, and that gives me a lot of pleasure. They drive me mad jockeys, but it’s tough love here, they might get a telling off now and again, but its only because I want them to do well and win,” said Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2QEj_0fImMqum00
Harry Reed, here riding Khan at Huntingdon, has been a jockey Milton Harris has regularly called upon (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Some may ask how Harris has managed to change his fortunes around, but the handler, who recorded 56 winners in total in the 2021-22 jumps season, is keen to stress there has been no magic wand and just a combination of good old-fashioned graft, mixed in with a little rub of the green.

He continued: “The horses have been healthy and have run well all season. We’ve perhaps had better horses than in the past and that is down to the owners who have supported me, and a lot of credit has to go to the staff – we’ve got good staff. But there’s no magic formula, just hard work and a bit of luck.”

Refusing to rest on his laurels, Harris is already busy hatching a plan on how to better the season’s efforts next term and believes having success over the larger obstacles could be key to climbing the next step on the training ladder.

He said: “This year sets the bar high for next season, but that’s how its supposed to be if you want to keep on improving, and we’ll aim to beat this year’s numbers next season.

“We’ll have a lot more horses, I would say perhaps better-quality horses, and some that you won’t have seen yet, as well as going out and restocking with some novices if possible over the summer.

“Ironically, we don’t have any real chasers in the yard with setting up from scratch, which is where the real money is, and I think next year we’ll have a few more for fences.”

The horses have been healthy and have run well all season. We've perhaps had better horses than in the past and that is down to the owners who have supported me, and a lot of credit has to go to the staff - we've got good staff. But there's no magic formula, just hard work and a bit of luck

Not shy of naming names, the 63-year-old highlighted one of his charges that has been out of action in 2021-22, as well as a couple of his star bumper performers from this campaign as a trio of names to look out for next season.

“One of our best horses, Stimulating Song, has been out for the season, so we’ve got him to look forward to. At the start of the season he would have been our most talented horse, but he’s had a knock and he’ll come back, go novice chasing, and I have really high hopes for him,” stated Harris.

“Mullenbeg jumps really well so she’ll run in novice hurdles next year and she is one to look forward to, one who I’d hope would take high rank.

“We try not to be bad losers and I was delighted it was Oliver (Sherwood) that beat us the other day, but his filly was getting 15lb off Mullenbeg and in hindsight that looks a big enough ask for our horse, and before that she bumped into a nice horse of Nicky Henderson’s (Luccia) when the ground beat her at Sandown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbVHg_0fImMqum00
Mullenbeg, winning here at Cheltenham, is set to go hurdling next season (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“Oh, and don’t forget Rosy Redrum. Don’t give up on her, she’s just a little ground dependent and she’s much better than she showed at Aintree.”

Buoyed buy the success of 2021-22, Harris is keen to quickly replenish his stock ahead of the new campaign and highlighted the summer jumping months of May, June and July as an area he is eager to target now the scoreboard has been reset.

He explained: “We’ll buy a lot more juveniles again, I enjoy the juvenile hurdlers and bringing young horses through.

“We only had three winners in the first three months of last season and that’s something I want to tackle in May, June and July. We need to get a few on the scoresheet early so we have a healthy start by the time the main season starts in October. I think we’ve got the stock to hopefully do that.”

The season may have drawn to a close, but there is a feeling that in Sutton Veny, Harris is only just getting started.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gabynako out to end season on a high

Gabynako will not be winning out of turn if he can strike Grade One gold for the first time in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown on Thursday. Narrowly beaten by subsequent Grand National hero Noble Yeats on his chasing debut at Galway, Gavin Cromwell’s charge opened his account at the second attempt at Fairyhouse before being placed at the highest level on three successive occasions.
WORLD
newschain

The Nice Guy follows up Cheltenham triumph

The Nice Guy capped an unbeaten first season when following up his Cheltenham win in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Trained by Willie Mullins, The Nice Guy was sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance in the Albert Bartlett and ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, but he saw off stable companion Minella Cocooner and the pair fought out the finish again.
SPORTS
newschain

Paisley Park makes Irish bow in Punchestown feature

Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park will compete away from home turf for the first time when he contests the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on Thursday. The 10-year-old is a regular in top-class staying hurdles and took the ultimate prize in the division when landing the Cheltenham Festival Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019.
WORLD
newschain

Fellowes sets sight on Derby date for Grand Alliance

Grand Alliance could be Charlie Fellowes’ first Cazoo Derby runner following his second in last week’s Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. The Churchill colt found only Godolphin’s Nahanni too good in his first attempt at Listed level, beaten just half a length over 10 furlongs. Fellowes is...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
newschain

New Mandate defies lengthy absence to land Ascot victory

After a titanic battle, the first two home in Ascot’s Listed Paradise Stakes are set to clash again in the Lockinge at Newbury. The Ralph Beckett-trained New Mandate got the better of William Knight’s Sir Busker, with Frankie Dettori’s mount coming out on top by a neck in the one-mile event, a trial for the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal Meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

Allaho storms to all-the-way Punchestown Gold Cup win

Allaho put up an imperious display when proving his stamina in no uncertain terms in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. The dual Ryanair Chase winner had not run over three miles since meeting with defeat in the Savills Chase of 2020 – and in the interim he has well and truly shown himself to be the best chaser in training over two and a half miles.
SPORTS
newschain

Princess Zoe not for passing in Sagaro Stakes

Princess Zoe came out on top in a pulsating finish to the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot. The Tony Mullins-trained mare had to be tough under Joey Sheridan in the closing stages as she was challenged on both sides. Hughie Morrison’s Quickthorn laid down his bid down the centre of...
ANIMALS
newschain

Facile Vega records Cheltenham-Punchestown double

Facile Vega was made to pull out all the stops to maintain his unbeaten record in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race at Punchestown. But Quevega’s son proved he possesses plenty of guts to go with his undoubted quality in seeing off his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Redemption Day, who was well fancied but disappointed in the championship event at Cheltenham.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hunt#Aintree#Pied Piper#Irish
newschain

Fahey content as Guineas bid nears with Perfect Power

Richard Fahey is quietly confident regarding the chances of Perfect Power ahead of his bid for the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The colt made a perfect start to the season when landing the Greenham Stakes at Newbury earlier in the month, prevailing comfortably by a length and half from Richard Hannon’s Lusail.
ANIMALS
newschain

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York of his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed. Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Social mobility tsar urged to apologise for saying girls dislike ‘hard maths’

The Government’s social mobility tsar has been criticised for comments implying that girls do not study A-level science because they dislike “hard maths”. Katharine Birbalsingh told a meeting of the Science and Technology Committee to discuss diversity in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects that girls do not seem to “fancy” physics as much as other subjects.
EDUCATION
newschain

EastEnders storyline tackle male postnatal depression: What are the signs and why do men feel it too?

It takes two to make a baby. And just as a new arrival can bring joy to both parents, it can also spark mental health problems in both men and women. Postnatal depression (PND) affects up to one in 10 new fathers, and around one in five new mums, according to the Pandas Foundation (Pre and Postnatal Depression Advice and Support pandasfoundation.org.uk).
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

P&O urges Grant Shapps to stop asking chief executive to quit

P&O Ferries has urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to stop demanding its chief executive resigns over the sacking of nearly 800 seafarers. The Cabinet minister issued his latest plea for Peter Hebblethwaite to quit on Wednesday, claiming “he will have to go”. But the ferry operator said calls...
INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy