Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

A British version of “Call My Agent!”?!? Mon Dieu! The critically acclaimed French comedy series, set at a Parisian talent agency, now has had a British remake set at an agency in the heart of London’s Soho. Called “Ten Percent” (an English translation of “Call My Agent!’s” original name “Dix Pour Cent”), the original became a hit for the way it explored the often-fractious relationship between agent and talent, a relationship that can have a skyrocketing ego on one side and expectation management and endless anxiety on the other. It also received acclaim for featuring cameos by celebrities from Isabelle Huppert to Sigourney Weaver, who appeared to relish the opportunity to gently mock themselves. It is a tradition that continues in the British version, with cameos by David and Jessica Oyelowo, Emma Corrin, David Harewood and Helena Bonham Carter.
