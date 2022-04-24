Severe weather watch: Strong storms, tornadoes possible across Michigan

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan Northwestern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesaning, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 520 PM EDT. Birch Run around 530 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 535 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Burt, Gera, Fosters, Layton Corners, Arthur and Buena Vista Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
