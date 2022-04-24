ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Severe weather watch: Strong storms, tornadoes possible across Michigan

By Scott Nunn
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the warm weather system clashes with a cold-weather front April 24, the National Weather Service says strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are likely across much of Michigan. The weather started out warm, with temperatures in most of the Lower Peninsula around 70°. However, a colder weather front is moving...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Thunderstorms could pack hail, damaging winds, isolated tornado for Michigan

A large swath of Michigan has seen its chance for severe weather increase on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there is potential for some hazardous weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. Some people will have have thunderstorms in their area, but others now have a better chance of seeing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rains - even an isolated tornado if conditions are right.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s the storm timeline for Metro Detroit on Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Temperatures rise to summer-like values today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is risk for these storms to become severe. It remains wet as we cool off tonight. Tomorrow and the rest of this week will have lower temperatures. Sunday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Tracking SE Michigan rain, storms on April 24, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking rain showers and storms expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, April 24. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Local 4Caster Andrew Humphrey. The region should see numerous showers and storms through at least 11 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan Northwestern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesaning, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 520 PM EDT. Birch Run around 530 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 535 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Burt, Gera, Fosters, Layton Corners, Arthur and Buena Vista Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Summer forecast is out, it’s an orange Michigan and red United States

NOAA’s long-range weather forecasters have released their forecast for this summer. Those forecasters think the U.S. is in for a warm to hot summer. I talked with Brad Pugh, meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Climate Prediction Center is the organization in NOAA that creates extended forecasts such as the six to 10 day forecast, one month forecast and seasonal forecasts like the summer forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan will swing from 80 degrees to possible snow this week

We had a hot weekend for late April. Now temperatures are going quickly the other way, and the cold will lead to some spurts of snow. While it was hot this weekend, it looks like most of southern Lower Michigan missed record high temperatures by two or three degrees. Many cities in the southern half of Lower Michigan warmed into the low 80s. Here are the high temperatures from this past Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Mother Nature gives Michigan the cold shoulder with frosty mornings ahead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While Michiganders were warming up to the idea of 80-something-degrees this past weekend, Mother Nature was plotting her next polar plunge, scheduling the arrival of unseasonably cold air as April comes to a close. This, coupled with recent rain and even snow, leading forecasters to believe that frost may form in West Michigan these next few mornings .
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Severe Weather#Colder Weather#Weather Front#The Tri Cities And Thumb#Flint#Nws Pontiac
FOX 17 News West Michigan

From unseasonably warm to unseasonably cold in 3 days

WEST MICHIGAN - FOX 17 Meteorologists have been tracking and discussing a huge warm-up coming this weekend. We expect temperatures to soar to near 80 degrees on Saturday and remain in the lower 70s on Sunday. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the lower 60s. A cold front blasting through the state on Sunday may generate a few morning showers, with a better chance of showers/storms Sunday afternoon/early evening. Some of these storms could become marginally severe with some stronger wind gusts and one inch hail. See the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Rain & snow showers Tuesday, coldest air this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we were cooler on Monday, we still held on to a little bit of the warmth from the weekend, especially from the perspective of today and Wednesday. The coldest air of this week will settle in for today and tomorrow, bringing overnight lows tonight which may tie, and possibly break, some records around the area. Rain and snow showers will pick up this Tuesday, but most activity will stay light and drizzly.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy