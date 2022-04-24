Severe weather watch: Strong storms, tornadoes possible across Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - FOX 17 Meteorologists have been tracking and discussing a huge warm-up coming this weekend. We expect temperatures to soar to near 80 degrees on Saturday and remain in the lower 70s on Sunday. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the lower 60s. A cold front blasting through the state on Sunday may generate a few morning showers, with a better chance of showers/storms Sunday afternoon/early evening. Some of these storms could become marginally severe with some stronger wind gusts and one inch hail. See the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center below.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO