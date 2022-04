Folks not only in Montana, but in Gallatin County like certain things, and not messing with the roads is one of those things. Montanans love going for long, beautiful drives throughout the state, especially during the enjoyable months of the year. The roads are endless and so are the views. Highways cover the whole state and can lead you anywhere, but there might be some changes on the horizon.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO