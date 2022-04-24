ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 30th Louisiana Municipal General Election Day reminders

By My Sherie Johnson, John W. Tobler
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Saturday, April 30, 2022 is Election Day for the Municipal General Election.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin provided reminders and encouraged voters to remember:

  • Early voting took place on Saturday, April 16 through Saturday, April 23, excluding Sunday, April 17.
  • The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26 by 4:30 p.m. Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters office by Friday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
  • Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, please contact the Elections Division at (800)-883-2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.

ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

