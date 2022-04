We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We ran through the 2022 NFL Draft props odds at DraftKings and picked out 10 favorite angles. This isn’t meant to be read as a proposed portfolio exactly, it’s just an assorted collection of things that stood out. Some of them are riskier than others. There are 12 props listed here over 10 subjects (two props each on Jameson Williams and George Pickens). There’s even an additional Irresponsible Dollar Bet at the end for a fitting No. 13.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO